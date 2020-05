New Jersey Beaches To Reopen Just In Time For Memorial Day Weekend With Restrictions Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:54s - Published 4 hours ago Trang Do reports. 0

Tweets about this ✨TOᖇI ✨ (nsfr) NJ wants to reopen the beaches and I’m just like why? They still want us to social distance ourselves... like have… https://t.co/ljUJ3B8dIZ 11 hours ago Kathy Morse I do not care just give us our beaches back!!! And you knuckleheads, yeah you behave yourselves this weekend, reme… https://t.co/8wkMKTGVBV 11 hours ago Gabrielle Smith The return of summer down the shore! @GovMurphy says New Jersey beaches and lakes will reopen next Friday, May 22nd… https://t.co/n1o121YUQH 17 hours ago