Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' to premiere on OTT platform Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 hours ago Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' to premiere on OTT platform "Shakuntala Devi", which will see actress Vidya Balan as math genius Shakuntala Devi, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend