A swarm of locusts entering the city of Ajmer in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan has left farmers worried.

Footage from Monday (May 11) shows a large number of locusts covering the sky.

According to local media, the insects have attacked various farms and farmers have expressed fears about their newly sown crops.

Local authorities and the fire department have sprayed pesticides in an attempt to control the infestation but according to local reports, 3-5 percent of crops have been damaged.