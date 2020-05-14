Coronavirus brings curtain down on Cambodia shadow puppets

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Cambodia's shadow puppet tradition goes back to the 7th century and has survived collapse of empires and wars.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt one theater in Phnom Penh a new blow, bringing the curtain down on a troupe and its leader who has been performing in the capital for more than 26 years.

Curtain call on Cambodia's shadow puppets Puppet master Mann Kosal's troupe survived Location: Phnom Penh local interest dwindling over the years But with bans on travel and gatherings it has also lost its foreign audience Now Kosal has to pack up the theater as the government is taking over the company to ensure the survival of the ancient art (SOUNDBITE) (Khmer) CAMBODIAN SHADOW PUPPET MASTER, MANN KOSAL, SAYING:"I think about the 26 years period that I've worked here, and I love this art.

How can I take it out of my heart and when would I be able to forget it?

That was what I thought (to myself) when I posted my message on Facebook.

But now I feel relieved that the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts accepted our request and gave us the solution." Courtesy: Sovana Phum Theater Organization Shadow puppets date back to the 7th century It was named a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage in 2005 with only five troupes remaining in the country



