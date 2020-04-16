Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volunteers rescue dog with plastic jar stuck on its head in India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Volunteers rescue dog with plastic jar stuck on its head in India

Volunteers rescue dog with plastic jar stuck on its head in India

A group of volunteers in the southern Indian state of Telangana rescued a dog after its head got stuck inside a plastic jar.

The incident took place in Madhapur, a suburb of Hyderabad city on May 13.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Volunteers rescue dog with plastic jar stuck on its head in India

A group of volunteers in the southern Indian state of Telangana rescued a dog after its head got stuck inside a plastic jar.

The incident took place in Madhapur, a suburb of Hyderabad city on May 13.

Visuals showed the rescuers holding the dog down as the animal tries to free itself.

After pinning the dog, one of the rescuers slowly manages to get the plastic jar off.

Once free, the dog runs away from the rescuers.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stray dog rescued after spending three days with its head stuck in plastic bottle in Thailand [Video]

Stray dog rescued after spending three days with its head stuck in plastic bottle in Thailand

A stray dog whose head was stuck inside a plastic container was finally freed after wandering round in a daze for three days. The hapless pooch trapped in the waste was seen by Sanan Limklang while..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published
Thai locals rescue stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head [Video]

Thai locals rescue stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head

This is the moment a stray dog was rescued after getting its head stuck inside a plastic container, Locals noticed the hapless pooch wandering around the streets of Samut Songkhram, central..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published