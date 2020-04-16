Volunteers rescue dog with plastic jar stuck on its head in India

The incident took place in Madhapur, a suburb of Hyderabad city on May 13.

A group of volunteers in the southern Indian state of Telangana rescued a dog after its head got stuck inside a plastic jar.

Visuals showed the rescuers holding the dog down as the animal tries to free itself.

After pinning the dog, one of the rescuers slowly manages to get the plastic jar off.

Once free, the dog runs away from the rescuers.