Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will see a break in the rain with highs in the lower/mid-70s and sunshine returning.

We will also see gusty NW winds.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, though it won't be perfect.

Most of the day should be dry with a slight chance of a shower late in the day.

Highs will be in the low/mid-60s.

Saturday night into Sunday is starting to look like the timeframe for rain or a few T'storms. Now it looks like Sunday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Gusty NE winds could produce lakeshore flooding.

70s are likely next week.

