Spectacular demolition of nuclear power plant in Germany

Two cooling towers at the site of a former nuclear plant in south-western Germany have been demolished with a series of spectacular explosions.

The timing of the demolition at the Philippsburg power plant near Karlsruhe was kept secret in fear of potential crowds gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plant’s two reactors were shut down in 2011 and 2019 as part of Germany’s efforts to transition from nuclear power.

Report by Avagninag.

