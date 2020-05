Mary-Kate Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing from Olivier Sarkozy has been denied.

It only took a New York Minute for Mary-Kate Olsen to reunite with Ashley Olsen following her split...

Mary-Kate Olsen wants to get divorced, but she's hit a major roadblock -- coronavirus, so now she...

🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @etnow : Mary-Kate Olsen's request for an emergency order to petition for divorce has been denied. https://t.co/AVpApXJO7u 1 hour ago

Marvin Floyd Mary-Kate Olsen's request for emergency divorce filing denied: 'It is not an essential matter' https://t.co/6uHeTGMQbq via @Yahoo 43 minutes ago

WeSmirch Mary-Kate Olsen's Bid for Emergency Divorce Rejected by Judge Who Deemed It 'Not Essential' (Ashley Boucher / Peopl… https://t.co/fiCccQ7YnI 24 minutes ago