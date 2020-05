Several aftershocks in Central Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:35s - Published now Several aftershocks in Central Nevada Several sizeable aftershocks felt after 6.4 magnitude earthquake early Friday morning in Central Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Several aftershocks in Central Nevada A 6.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HASBEEN REPORTED - NEAR TONOPAH -AND THE SHAKING COULD BE FELTRIGHT HERE IN THE VALLEY.THIS WAS REPORTED AROUND 4AMTHIS MORNING.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS MAP FROMTHE U- S-G-S...THAT BIG BLUE DOT REPRESENTSTHE 6-4 QUAKE...AND ALL OF THE RED DOTS AROUNDIT ARE SMALLER QUAKES THAT TOOKPLACE AFTER.TONOPAH IS ABOUT 200 MILESNORTH OF LAS VEGAS...HERE IN THE VALLEY...PEOPLE FROM NELLIS ALL THE WAYTO HENDERSON SAY THEY FELTSHAKING.AD-LIBADLIB TOSS TO JBEXPECT A QUIET START TO FRIDAYWITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 60SAND 70S EARLY.BREEZES AT 5-15 MPH TODAY WITHHIGHS BACK IN THE LOW 90S FORTHE FIRST TIMESINCE MONDAY.ITS A GOOD TIME TO DOWNLOAD THEFREE "SOUTHERN NEVADA COMMUNITYPREPAREDNESS" APP.





You Might Like

Tweets about this