Dua Lipa using time in lockdown to figure out where she wants to go next with her music Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 days ago Dua Lipa using time in lockdown to figure out where she wants to go next with her music Dua Lipa is plotting her next move during the coronavirus pandemic - but doesn't feel like writing any new music during the lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Dua Lipa is plotting her next move - Dua Lipa is using her time in lockdown to figure out where she wants to go nex… https://t.co/hAWARrS4wQ 4 days ago NewsUpdateofficial Dua Lipa using time in lockdown to figure out where she wants to go next with her music https://t.co/mV0qfUinuB 4 days ago BANG Showbiz Dua Lipa using time in lockdown to figure out where she wants to go next with her music #DuaLipa #FutureNostalgia https://t.co/86yEyb92aQ 4 days ago