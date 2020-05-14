Global  

University students unhappy with school fees amid Covid-19 interruption

The UK government has said students in England will be charged full tuition fees even if campuses remain closed.

With fees over £9,000 many students feel they are not receiving value for money as their education goes online in the wake of Covid-19.

The end to the academic year no one could have predicted has meant many students are missing out on the social benefits of a regular university education as well.

And for students who live outside of the UK deferring isn’t an option as Britain's looming exit from the European Union means they could be faced with international student fees.

