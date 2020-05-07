Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen
In the meantime, the restaurant is offering delivery through Safe Rides.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen

Which is why new on daybreak new for you on daybreak?

As restaurants and businesses in iowa are allowed to r?

Open today... minnesotans have to wait until june 1st.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to explain how one restaurant will be making some changes before then.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

I'm at rooster's too!

And beginning june 1st... customers can walk through these doors and actually sit down at a table.

But look down at the ground first for some tape like this.

Owner, ross manahan, tells me he's already preparing for some new changes to take place.

All of the employees are chomping at the bit to get back to work so they're estastic to be given the green light.

Rooster's too will be adding in new safety measures though?

Such as new menus that can easily be wiped down, hand sanitzer will be at every table and of course they won't be at full capacity just yet to keep distance.

Manahan says overall though, he's ready to see customers in the restaurant "i think all the safeguards that we have place that we're gonna use i think are gonna be great.

I think people will feel more comfortable with the whole process.

Customers and staff will see what we're doing and i think that'll make a big difference."

Until you can actually come inside to eat... rooster's too!

Does offer take out orders and delivery through safe rides.

Manahan says he was wanting to support other local businesses.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

Manahan says when it comes to wearing masks and gloves, he thinks he'll leave that decision up to the employees... unless of course it becomes a requirement.

But says he did buy enough for everyone to wear.



Recent related news from verified sources

Rooster Talk: A step closer to mining in Menzies Goldfields - Kingwest Resources

This episode of Rooster Talk is with Ed Turner of Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR). Ed and I made a...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rooster Hypnotized by Line [Video]

Rooster Hypnotized by Line

Occurred on April 24, 2020 / Onondaga, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "I saw this online and wanted to see if I could do it with my rooster."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:46Published
Lovable Pooch Has Peculiar Bark [Video]

Lovable Pooch Has Peculiar Bark

Occurred on January 7, 2020 / Sydney Info from Licensor: "I rescued my dog from the pound when he was 7 years old. His name is Dennis. I've come to realize he rescued me. I love him so much. I take him..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:27Published