Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen

Open today... minnesotans have to wait until june 1st.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to explain how one restaurant will be making some changes before then.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

I'm at rooster's too!

And beginning june 1st... customers can walk through these doors and actually sit down at a table.

But look down at the ground first for some tape like this.

Owner, ross manahan, tells me he's already preparing for some new changes to take place.

All of the employees are chomping at the bit to get back to work so they're estastic to be given the green light.

Rooster's too will be adding in new safety measures though?

Such as new menus that can easily be wiped down, hand sanitzer will be at every table and of course they won't be at full capacity just yet to keep distance.

Manahan says overall though, he's ready to see customers in the restaurant "i think all the safeguards that we have place that we're gonna use i think are gonna be great.

I think people will feel more comfortable with the whole process.

Customers and staff will see what we're doing and i think that'll make a big difference."

Until you can actually come inside to eat... rooster's too!

Does offer take out orders and delivery through safe rides.

Manahan says he was wanting to support other local businesses.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

Manahan says when it comes to wearing masks and gloves, he thinks he'll leave that decision up to the employees... unless of course it becomes a requirement.

But says he did buy enough for everyone to wear.