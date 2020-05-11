Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matty Healy: 'The 1975 are the definitive band of the last decade'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Matty Healy: 'The 1975 are the definitive band of the last decade'

Matty Healy: 'The 1975 are the definitive band of the last decade'

Matty Healy claims The 1975 are the "definitive band of the last decade" and believes their influence on the industry cannot be underestimated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jvck_7

Jackie RT @RadioX: "I’m not gonna rest on my laurels." https://t.co/5zxMiaPnIx 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Matty Healy Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter [Video]

Matty Healy Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, Matty Healy goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, Quora and Wikipedia. How is The 1975 creating global..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:14Published
The 1975: Greta Thunberg was rejected for collaboration by 'bigger artists' [Video]

The 1975: Greta Thunberg was rejected for collaboration by 'bigger artists'

Matty Healy claims Greta Thunberg was rejected for a musical collaboration than "bigger artists" than the 1975 because others want to be "safe".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published