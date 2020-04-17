Pizza Is Officially America's Favorite Food (National Pizza Party Day)

Global  

Pizza Is Officially America's Favorite Food The Harris Poll conducted a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults.

The top answer among 21% of participants was pizza.

Coming in at number 2 was steak with 16% of votes.

The number 3 spot with 13% of votes went to hamburgers.

And 4th place was a tie between tacos and pasta with 11% of votes.

Pizza has dominated the survey a few years in a row.

The results also indicated that pizza was the preferred "cheat day" food, and participants felt less guilty about eating pizza as long as it included vegetables.

