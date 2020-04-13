Essential Commodities Act will be amended to de-regulate agri products: FM Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced that the central government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realization for farmers.
In a press conference, Sitharaman said, "Government to amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realization for farmers; agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potatoes to be de-regulated."