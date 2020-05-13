Global  

Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE).

"The scheme promotes PM's vision of 'Vocal for Local with global outreach'," she further added.

Finance Minister unveiled the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May12.

