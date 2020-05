Stroke Awareness

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:50s - Published 5 days ago

6:LET'S TAKE A LOOKAT SOME OF YOURTOP STORIES THISMORNING.GOVERNOR LITTLEWITH APHASIA..

ANDIS NOW WORKINGWITH THE AMERICANHEART ASSOCIATIONAMERICAN STROKEASSOCIATION TORAISE AWARENESSABOUT THECONDITION..WE'LL HAVE MOREFIRST..

WHAT ARETHE WARNING SIGNSEVERYONE SHOULDKNOW?AND AS IMENTIONED YOU'RETHE STROKEPROGRAMMANAGER..

WHATDOES THE PROGRAMDO FOR STROKEPATIENTS?COVID-19 MAY BEKEEPING MANYPEOPLE AWAY FROMTHEIR PRIMARY CAREPHYSICIAN OR EVENTHE EMERGENCYROOM..BUT EMERGENCYCARE IS CRITICAL IFSOMEONE ISEXPERIENCINGSTROKE..

WHATSHOULD THEY DO?NOT ALL STROKESCAN BE PREVENTED..