Dow Movers: WBA, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 1.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.2%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 36.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.5%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 2.2% on the day.




