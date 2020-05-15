The Most Popular Pizza Toppings in the US (National Pizza Party Day)

The Most Popular Pizza Toppings in the US Pizza is probably the most popular food in the universe.

But what about the toppings?

YouGov has released some interesting data about Americans' pizza preferences.

Meat reigns supreme, with 52% of responders including pepperoni in their top three favorite toppings.

34% included sausage in their top three.

Bacon was favored by 20% of responders.

Among the least favorites were eggplant, artichoke and pineapple.

But mushrooms and olives were surprisingly popular.

73% of responders said they eat pizza at least once per month.

Viva la pizza!