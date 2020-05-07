Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Retail sales drop record 16.4% in April

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Retail sales drop record 16.4% in April

Retail sales drop record 16.4% in April

U.S. retail sales suffered a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home.

As Fred Katayama reports, it puts the U.S. economy on track for its biggest second quarter contraction since the Great Depression.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Retail sales drop record 16.4% in April

America's retailers got clobbered in April.

Retail sales dropped a record 16.4% last month as people stayed home amid lockdowns and many got laid off.

That was much deeper than economists had expected.

Hardest hit: the apparel retail industry, whose sales nose-dived nearly 90% from last year.

Sales at furniture and electronics stores slid more than 60%.

Restaurants and bars saw their sales nearly halved.

But grocery stores sales mushroomed 13% as people cooked at home.

The dismal data puts the U.S. economy on track for its biggest second quarter contraction since the Great Depression.

Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for two thirds of activity.

In the first quarter, personal spending tumbled at a 7.6% annualized rate.

In May, many states and local governments began reopening their economies and easing travel restrictions.

But businesses are operating well below capacity, and fears of a second wave of infections could keep consumers from visiting malls.

And earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes.



Recent related news from verified sources

US retail sales plunged an unprecedented 16.4% in April, roughly double the prior record

US retail sales plunged an unprecedented 16.4% in April, roughly double the prior record· US retail sales fell a record 16.4% in April as the coronavirus outbreak spurred a economic...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsDenver PostMarketWatchTIMENPR


Retail Sales Plunge Record 16.4% as Virus Shuts Down Economy

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchTIMENPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

YURITZA_ARROYO

Yuritza RT @cnnbrk: US retail sales fell a record 16.4% in April, underscoring just how badly retailers are struggling during the coronavirus crisi… 3 minutes ago

Bakocom

Bako.com Moneywise explains significance of record drop in retail sales - Video https://t.co/hQE50flb4z #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/i5fKrOukZJ 3 minutes ago

GenericInvesti1

GenericInvesting.com RT @Investingcom: 💥BREAKING: *STOCKS ON WALL STREET CUT LOSSES, WITH THE DOW RECOVERING FROM A 200-POINT DROP TO TRADE IN POSITIVE TERRITO… 3 minutes ago

jpr007

JPR007 RT @elerianm: Add to the record drop in US retail sales a record fall in industrial production April's 13.7% decline (MoM) in factory outpu… 8 minutes ago

fernandosotresh

Fernando Sotres RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Retail sales plunge a record 16.4% in April, vs 12.3% drop expected https://t.co/jcZq7aI4nM 8 minutes ago

SQUEZZY13

SQUEZZY 🌊🌊🌊 RT @telecam1: @NewDay Trump’s year so far: 1 pandemic 85,000 dead 36,500,000 unemployed Retail sales plunge a record 16.4% in April, vs… 14 minutes ago

FairleyAna

ana fairley Coronavirus lockdowns trigger record drop in retail sales - The Wall Street Journal. What stupid article 🤯 where di… https://t.co/apEUvtFdew 14 minutes ago

NigelBarron

Nigel Barron US retail sales plunged an unprecedented 16.4% in April, roughly double the prior record https://t.co/rVggjr5bpk 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese factories fire up again, but shoppers stay home [Video]

Chinese factories fire up again, but shoppers stay home

Chinese industrial production rose in April, marking its first gain this year. But the service sector remains a worry, with shoppers choosing to stay home. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
Amazon Makes $10,000 per Second as Consumers Shelter in Place [Video]

Amazon Makes $10,000 per Second as Consumers Shelter in Place

Amazon recorded sales of $75.4 billion within the first three months of this year, which is a first-quarter record for the company.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published