Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he wouldn't vote for himself if he believed his accuser Tara Reade.

Biden has encouraged people who believed Reade to vote with "their heart." Biden appeared on MSNBC's "The Last Word," on Thursday with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is apparently in talks to be his running mate.

"If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me." "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.

There is no truth to it.

I promise you." First reported by Business Insider, Reade filed a criminal complaint alleging that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Biden's campaign and former Senate staffers in Biden's office have denied her allegations.

However, a neighbor of Reade corroborated her story to Business Insider.