Alicia Keys sent her father 'divorce papers' when she was a teenager because of his 'empty promises' Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:23s - Published 38 minutes ago Alicia Keys sent her father 'divorce papers' when she was a teenager because of his 'empty promises' Alicia Keys has revealed that she sent her father "divorce papers" when she was a teenager because she was so hurt by his "empty promises". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this JohnnyB Network RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Alicia Keys shares emotional letter she sent estranged father aged 14 https://t.co/bPtFosucMt htt… 5 minutes ago Reality Television RT @DailyMailCeleb: 'You treat me as if I was never born!' Alicia Keys shares emotional 'divorce paper' letter she sent to her absent fathe… 18 minutes ago smiliemasia RT @ETCanada: .@aliciakeys' father kept the letter she sent him when she wanted nothing to do with him. "I think it’s so powerful that rela… 21 minutes ago TODAY Alicia Keys Shares "Divorce Papers" She Sent Her Absent Father When She Was 14 https://t.co/XexecPC9XE https://t.co/mYRUPqzpBI 33 minutes ago gen21 Alicia Keys shares emotional letter she sent estranged father aged 14 Her father Craig left the family home when Alicia was just a toddler. 39 minutes ago The Ultimate UK Chart Alicia Keys shares emotional letter she sent estranged father aged 14 https://t.co/In4PdUj5fI 45 minutes ago People Magazine 🇿🇦 SA Alicia Keys shares emotional letter she sent estranged father aged 14 - https://t.co/PpWzsUjqx4 54 minutes ago Entertainment News https://t.co/LKIjLoNFJh Alicia Keys shares emotional letter she sent estranged father aged 14… https://t.co/zfRVQ9AV1u 57 minutes ago