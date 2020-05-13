Dr. Emily Gurley, An Associate Scientist At Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Of Public Health, Breaks Down Contact Tracing
|
Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Dr. Emily Gurley, An Associate Scientist At Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Of Public Health, Breaks Down Contact Tracing
Today, Dr. Oz reveals what you need to know about contact tracing and what to expect if you get a call.
Associate Scientist Dr. Emily Gurley, who is leading the contact tracing course at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explains how contact tracing works and how this process can help our country minimize a second-wave of this pandemic, as many states begin phased reopening plans.