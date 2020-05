TikTok accused of collecting children's information Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 5 minutes ago TikTok accused of collecting children's information TikTok has some serious charges being levied against it. Child advocates tell the FTC that TikTok is collecting personal information of minors without their parents' consent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TikTok accused of collecting children's information PERSONAL INFORMATION OFCHILDREN UNDER 13 WITHOUT THEIRPARENTS' CONSENT.TIKTOK HAS NOT COMMENTED ONTHIS LATEST COMPLAINT..LAST YEAR, THE COMPANY REVAMPEDITS APP AND PAID AN F-T-C FINEFOR VIOLATING A CHILDREN'SONLINE PROTECTION LAW.THIS MEMORIAL DAY IS GOING TOLOOK A LOT LIKE EVERY OTHER DAY





You Might Like

Tweets about this Joshua YHWH317 RT @LynnShawProd: TikTok is being accused of failing to abide by commitments it made to the Federal Trade Commission to protect children’s… 6 hours ago Lynn Shaw TikTok is being accused of failing to abide by commitments it made to the Federal Trade Commission to protect child… https://t.co/pKDVxemgVn 6 hours ago Adam Woodgate #TikTok is being accused of breaching US #child #privacy regulations. Advocacy groups claim the viral #Video #app… https://t.co/zRPZc1rMb2 10 hours ago Meme America GIF Again TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech group ByteDance, was fined $5.7 million in February last year for illegally… https://t.co/lJbu2wSs7p 13 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Teacher Demonstrates The Art of Sneezing



Occurred on March 10, 2020 / Clarkston, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "My teacher, Ms. Bibbins, was teaching us how to sneeze due to the virus. She began by showing us a video on sneezing, then she.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:39 Published on March 26, 2020