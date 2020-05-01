Ryan Jay Gets Stream-y this Weekend!

Happy Friday!

Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay is here once again to give us the inside scoop on all the best movies to stream this weekend!

Whether you want a family movie, a rom-com, or an action movie, Ryan has you covered!

Ryan's recommendations for this week are: 1.

SCOOB!

/ Warner Bros.

2.

Proximity / Shout!

Studios 3.

The Wrong Missy / Netflix For more movie reviews and to catch up on Ryan's movie club visit: www.ryanjayreviews.com