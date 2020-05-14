Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn't have power over Reinsdorf & Krause

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn't have power over Reinsdorf & Krause

Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn't have power over Reinsdorf & Krause

The final episode of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' will premiere this Sunday and will finally reveal why MJ decided to retire.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Michael Jordan decided to retire because he didn't have power over Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn't have power over Reinsdorf & Krause

Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn't have power over Reinsdorf & KrauseThe final episode of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' will premiere this Sunday and will...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OfficialLuiBC

Luis If you think anyone other than Michael Jeffrey Jordan is the GOAT you can eat a***tbh. You're incorrect, you're… https://t.co/KWleAOBtZO 5 minutes ago

lukebellus4

Maybe: Luke ‘Shannon Sharpe, I’m just going to say it like it is. In the bottom of the ninth, with two outs and the bases loade… https://t.co/wcQA1yvRfw 3 hours ago

TalkBasket

TalkBasket Shannon Sharpe critiques Michael Jordan’s leadership, “(He) and I would have had a problem” #LeBronJames… https://t.co/DjfFexdhwC 11 hours ago

winfredanthony1

[email protected] @ShannonSharpe Wrong Shannon Sharpe. The league is softer now. Lebron James wouldn't have lasted in the same era as… https://t.co/PxZ6FlccWQ 11 hours ago

PatriotTalkLine

PatriotsTalkLine Shannon Sharpe "compares" overthrow Michael Jordan, Tom Brady is truly the GOAT athlete | Undisputed Shannon Sharp… https://t.co/23a30PxWsw 1 day ago

Darrelhall6

darrel hall This Jordan Lebron debate makes no sense they play 2 totally different positions. U wouldnt compare shannon sharpe to michael Irving 2 days ago

Rellsince86

Idris RELLba Shannon Sharpe & Skip talking about Michael Jordan & Lebron is exhausting...they repeat the same***EVERYDAY 2 days ago

LigaCopaMX

Noticias Deportivas Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn’t have power over Reinsdorf & Krause https://t.co/8c9XjV1aLA 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless X Michael Jordan: Untold Stories From MJ's 1998 Season - Blindfolded, Left-handed Free Throws [Video]

Skip Bayless X Michael Jordan: Untold Stories From MJ's 1998 Season - Blindfolded, Left-handed Free Throws

Skip Bayless shares untold stories from MJ's 1998 season. Skip relives May 24, 1998- Bulls vs Pacers, 'I got to see Michael Jordan with a blindfold on at the free throw line shooting left-handed for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:57Published
Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan and I would have had a problem if we were on the same team [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan and I would have had a problem if we were on the same team

Los Angeles Laker Quinn Cook recently said LeBron James is like the 'class clown' of the team, which is a much different style of leadership than Michael Jordan's. Hear why Shannon Sharpe prefers..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published