Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan retired because he didn't have power over Reinsdorf & Krause
Duration: 03:16s
The final episode of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' will premiere this Sunday and will finally reveal why MJ decided to retire.
Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Michael Jordan decided to retire because he didn't have power over Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf.