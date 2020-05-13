Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 16.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about 13.3% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 16.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about 13.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Chesapeake Energy, trading higher by about 22% and Geopark, trading up by about 18.4% on Friday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Auto Dealerships [Video]

Thursday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 7.4% and shares of Coeur Mining up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks [Video]

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fluent, down about 11.1% and shares of Emerald Holding off..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published