Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Electric Utilities

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Electric Utilities

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Electric Utilities

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Neophotonics, off about 15% and shares of Synaptics down about 8.8% on the day.

Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Electric Utilities

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Neophotonics, off about 15% and shares of Synaptics down about 8.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Just Energy Group, trading lower by about 6.6% and Korea Electric Power, trading lower by about 4.9%.




