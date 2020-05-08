Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:34s - Published
COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says

COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says

COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says According to Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, coronavirus could join the ranks of diseases that pop up annually.

He made the comments at a briefing this week in Geneva.

Dr. Mike Ryan, via briefing Dr. Mike Ryan, via briefing Ryan adds that the effectiveness of a vaccine will depend on if COVID-19 is a long or short-term issue.

Dr. Mike Ryan, via briefing Dr. Mike Ryan, via briefing WHO epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove says humans can control how big a global impact COVID-19 has.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, via briefing Data from Johns Hopkins University says over 4.4 million have been infected worldwide.

As of May 14, the coronavirus is responsible for over 301,000 deaths globally.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Govt dumps thousands of official Covid papers

Covid 19 coronavirus: Govt dumps thousands of official Covid papersTreasury and Inland Revenue Department officials shot down a proposal to give businesses a break from...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Official learns he’s Covid +ve during review meet

Four senior government officials from Nashik division (north Maharashtra), one of whom who attended a...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Away from her child, migrant worker bursts into tears [Video]

Away from her child, migrant worker bursts into tears

As uncertainty looms over their work due to coronavirus lockdown and no signs of hope in the near future, migrant labourers decided to head back to their native places on foot. However, they were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
NYC Health Commissioner Under Fire For Alleged Comments Made To NYPD Official [Video]

NYC Health Commissioner Under Fire For Alleged Comments Made To NYPD Official

The New York City health commissioner is under fire for comments she's accused of making to an NYPD official early in the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published