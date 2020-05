Michael Hynes The Pretty Things star Phil May dead https://t.co/cwIYPrWt91 via @DailyMailCeleb 8 minutes ago

Andrew Gambier The Pretty Things star Phil May dead < sad news. I bought SF Sorrow while at uni, then got into their earlier R&B m… https://t.co/U0ZmLgiSti 54 minutes ago

Daily Entertainment News The Pretty Things star Phil May has died - The Pretty Things' lead singer Phil May has died aged 75. The frontman o… https://t.co/XZi6vz9aCJ 1 hour ago

Paul Haitch @OnThisDeity Such a shame, saw the Pretty Things a few years ago, they were superb. Got Phil and Dick Taylor to sig… https://t.co/9Kw7qMQapU 3 hours ago

Ayub Minhas RT @nisarjan786: The Pretty Things singer Phil May dies aged 75 https://t.co/x1gb3zBIK3 Sent via @updayUK 3 hours ago

nisar Mohammad Taj The Pretty Things singer Phil May dies aged 75 https://t.co/x1gb3zBIK3 Sent via @updayUK 3 hours ago

roy rockliffe The Pretty Things star Phil May dead https://t.co/0LeBmPRqjt via @DailyMailCeleb 3 hours ago