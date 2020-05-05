Ice Cream Kicks! Nike & Ben & Jerry’s Team up to Release ‘Chunky Dunky’ Ice Cream Shoes! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 weeks ago Ice Cream Kicks! Nike & Ben & Jerry’s Team up to Release ‘Chunky Dunky’ Ice Cream Shoes! Ever wanted a pair of ice cream shoes? Well, what you might be picturing in your mind probably isn’t what Nike has made! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this How Brands Are Built RT @TheDieline: Nike's in giant tubs of Ben & Jerry's? Sign us up. https://t.co/PTn6qxXcee? https://t.co/fa1EPtvmOU 1 day ago DENIS WOOD My skateboard trick would be a Kickflip late shove it over a cow whilst wearing my Nike SB Low Ben & Jerry’s Kicks… https://t.co/7R8bvU5W9b 2 days ago DENIS WOOD @benandjerrys My skateboard trick would be a Kickflip late shove it over a cow whilst wearing my Nike SB Low Ben &… https://t.co/uPaI1XMZ6a 2 days ago Dieline Nike's in giant tubs of Ben & Jerry's? Sign us up. https://t.co/PTn6qxXcee? https://t.co/fa1EPtvmOU 4 days ago