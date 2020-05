LEXUS VERSUS MCLAREN, WHICH ONE IS YOUR CHOICE FOR A SUPERCAR?

Now you decide which one is your favorite.

But recently Bumper2Bumpertv had a chance to test drive two of the best touring roadsters in the market and loved every second of it.

Normally we don’t compare cars for what we like or don’t like.

IT IS A TOUGH CHOICE BETWEEN A VEHICLE WITH PERSONALIZED LUXURY AND SOME PERFORMANCE…OR ONE THAT IS PRIMARILY A PERFORMANCE PLATFORM WITH A FEW LUXURY TOUCHES.BUT SOMEONE HAS TO FACE THIS DILEMNA, SO WHY NOT US?

LET’S START WITH THE MCLAREN 720S.

WITHOUT A DOUBT IT IS DESIGNED AND INTENDED FOR SOME SERIOUS GRAND PRIX TRACK TIME.IF THERE IS A DOUBT TAKE A HARD LOOK AT ITS DESIGN, WITH EXTERIOR LINES THAT ENCOURAGE AIR FLOW AND A STANCE THAT IS VERY CLOSE TO THE PAVEMENT.CARBON FIBER BODY PANELS EMBRACE THE MCLAREN’S LINES AND REDUCE WEIGHT AT THE SAME TIME.AND THIS IS A TRUE SUPERCAR WITH JUST TWO RECARO SEATS THAT SEEM TO MOLD TO YOUR BODY ONCE BUCKLED IN.NOW IF CRUISING IS WHAT FLOATS YOUR BOAT THEN THE RETRACTABLE HARD TOP IS READY IN 11 SECONDS.

(NAT) EVEN THOUGH IT IS BUILT WITH PERFORMANCE IN MIND THERE ARE SOME VERY UPSCALE FEATURES LIKE AN INSTRUMENT PANEL THAT REVEALS ITSELF.(NAT) IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THE MCLAREN’S BONA FIDES JUST LISTEN TO IT WHEN THE ENGINE FIRES UP.Normally one of the features we show you on every car is the engine, the power plant makes it go.

But this is a McLaren and as a result the only way to get under this hood is to have a technician do it for you.

WE CAN TELL YOU THAT A 4.0 LITER TWIN TURBO TWIN SCROLL V8 POWERS THE 720S.

IT PUTS OUT 710 HORSEPOWER AND 568 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THE MID ENGINE SETUP IS LINKED TO A SEVEN SPEED REAR WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

TOP SPEED IS 212 MILES PER HOUR, WITH A ZERO TO 60 TIME OF 2.2 SECONDS.

CATCH THAT IF YOU CAN.

ONCE IN MOTION A DRIVER HAS SEVERAL OPTIONS TO GET THE MOST FROM THE EXPERIENCE LIKE LAUNCH CONTROL, ACTIVE HANDLING CONTROL AND THE ABILITY TO LOWER THE CAR FOR EVEN MORE RESPONSIVENESS.

IN OUR TIME BEHIND THE WHEEL WE UNDERSTOOD WHY THIS CAR PROVIDES A TRUE TRACK EXPERIENCE, EVEN ON PUBLIC HIGHWAYS (EFX) WITH AGGRESSIVE ROADSTER STYLING.

THE LEXUS LC500 STANDS OUT FROM THE SEDANS AND SUV’S WHICH MAKE UP THE REST OF THE BRAND’S LINEUP.

THE SHEET METAL HAS BEEN FASHIONED FOR AERODYNAMICS AND THERE IS ALSO A DEPLOYABLE REAR WING AIR SCOOP.

IT IS WORTH NOTING THAT THE ROOF IS MADE FROM CARBON FIBER MATERIAL TO SAVE WEIGHT.

WHILE IT TECHNICALLY HAS SEATING FOR FOUR, THE REAR IS REALLY A GLORIFIED PACKAGE SHELF COVERED IN LEATHER AND SUEDE.

(NAT SOT) THE LC500 IS ABOUT DRIVING AND WE THOROUGHLY ENJOYED THE EXPERIENCE.

POWER AND PERFORMANCE COME FROM A 5.0 LITER V8 ENGINE PUTTING OUT 471 HOREPOWER AND 398 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

MATED TO A TEN-SPEED REAR WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION THIS A VEHICLE SEARCHING FOR SOME SPACE TO RUN WIDE OPEN.

TOP SPEED IS 168 MILES PER HOUR AND ZERO TO 60 TIME IS 4.4 SECONDS.

WITH THAT MUCH POWER AVAILBLE THE PERFORMANCE BRAKING SYSTEM PROVES ITSELF A LOGICAL COUNTER-BALANCE.

THE LC500 COMES WITH NEARLY ALL OF THE TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE FROM LEXUS.

THE FULL SUITE OF DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS DELIVERS EXTRA CONFIDENCE FOR ROUTINE TRAFFIC SITUATIONS.

THE AUDIO PACKAGE IS CENTERED AROUND THE MARK LEVINSON SYSTEM AND THERE IS EVEN A CD PLAYER AVAILABLE IF YOU WANT TO GO OLD SCHOOL.

WHILE THE LC500 LEANS HARD INTO THE PERFORMANCE CATEGORY IT DOESN’T FORGET THAT IT IS A LEXUS WITH PASSENGER COMFORT AS A KEY FEATURE.

BUT WHAT IT DOES IS HOLD A PLACE IN THE LUXURY TOURING COUPE SEGMENT AND DOES IT WITHOUT SHAME.

I’M GREG MORRISON