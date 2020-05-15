Epic Makes Fortnite-Style Cross-Play Tools Free for All Developers The company has previously allowed 'Fortnite' to be played on all platforms, and now the program which made it possible will also support teams developing games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac.

Chris Dyl, GM, Epic Games Chris Dyl, GM, Epic Games For the past few months, developers have had access to a limited form of Epic Online Services including ticketing and analytics systems. However, the new suite, which launched on Wednesday (13.05.20), enables a unified gameplay experience across the supported consoles and platforms.