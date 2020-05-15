Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghans say Taliban behind bloodshed, reject U.S. blame of Islamic State
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Afghans say Taliban behind bloodshed, reject U.S. blame of Islamic State

Afghans say Taliban behind bloodshed, reject U.S. blame of Islamic State

Afghan officials on Friday blamed the Taliban for a bloody attack on a maternity hospital in the capital, Kabul, this week, rejecting a U.S. assertion that it was carried out by Islamic State militants.

Joe Davies reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The gruesome attack on an Afghan hospital on Tuesday (May 12) - that hit a maternity ward - is being blamed on Islamic State, and not the Taliban.

That's the assessment of the U.S. government now.

But Afghan officials disagree.

They're still blaming the Taliban, a day after Kabul vowed to resume offensive operations against them.

At least 24 people were killed in the attack on the hospital in Kabul, including two newborn babies.

Some surviving babies were left without a mother.

Aziza Kermani is one of a number of young mothers who've volunteered to breastfeed them.

''I have come here today to breastfeed these babies because they lost their mothers in the bloody attack.

I have a 4-month-old baby whom I left at home and came here to give them a mother's love by breastfeeding them.

I'm truly devastated that this crime was committed against our children.'' Originally, after the hospital attack and a separate suicide bombing in Nangarhar province that killed scores, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the military to switch to what he called "offensive mode" against the Taliban.

The U.S. is saying though that it was an Islamic State trap to derail peace deal efforts with the Taliban.

And it would be a setback to U.S. President Donald Trump's stalled plans to bring an end to America's longest war.

The U.S. has renewed calls for Afghans to embrace a troubled peace push.

But it's unclear whether declaring Islamic State responsible for the hospital attack will be enough to reverse the Kabul government's decision to resume offensive operations.

An affiliate of the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the Nangarhar bombing, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

No one has claimed responsibility for the hospital attack.

The Taliban denies involvement in either attacks.

But regardless, the government has accused the group of fostering an environment in which terrorism thrives - or of working with other militant groups who could have been involved.



Related news from verified sources

Taliban ‘won’t allow Islamic State to operate in Afghanistan’

“Calling the current Afghan Islamic national liberation movement terrorists or a proxy is an untrue...
Hindu - Published

'Islamic State' responsible for deadly Afghanistan bombings, says US

Although the US has said the "Islamic State" is responsible for two deadly attacks earlier this week,...
Deutsche Welle - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

RAF carries out four air strikes against IS in Iraq in May [Video]

RAF carries out four air strikes against IS in Iraq in May

The Royal Air Force has carried four sets of air strikes against so-called Islamic State this month, as the UK armed forces continue to support the Iraq government’s fight against the terror group...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Florida Man Accused Of Planning ISIS Terrorist Attack In Tampa Area [Video]

Florida Man Accused Of Planning ISIS Terrorist Attack In Tampa Area

A Florida man, accused of planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Tampa Bay on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq, has now been officially charged by federal prosecutors. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published
U.S. says Islamic State responsible for Kabul hospital attack [Video]

U.S. says Islamic State responsible for Kabul hospital attack

The United States has blamed Islamic State militants - not the Taliban - for a gruesome hospital attack in Afghanistan this week that killed two newborn babies. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published