Coronavirus latest: Global death toll crosses 300,000 mark

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:55s
Coronavirus latest: Global death toll crosses 300,000 mark
Coronavirus latest: Global death toll crosses 300,000 mark
Many states looking to reopen as U.S. coronavirus cases approach 1 million

Georgia has reopened its economy giving residents new options to dine out and return to some sort of...
CBS News

Turkey imposes 48-hour coronavirus lockdown

With the global coronavirus death toll exceeding 100,000, the World Health Organization warns that...
CBS News


1celticwomyn

BJ Doucet Some of the latest numbers https://t.co/yGVNiq8KWP 59 minutes ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/DY8Mtxxhpy — Global death toll tops 300,000. — April retail sales plunge record 16.4% — Louisian… 2 hours ago

CindySumner20

Cindy Sumner RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/aHvsApbRii • U.S. death toll tops 86,600 • CDC issues health alert on rare condition linked… 2 hours ago

PoulamiBasu15

Poulami Basu Coronavirus LIVE: Liquor shops to reopen in TN with 500 tokens per day https://t.co/mIn2R1lbZD 3 hours ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABCNewsLive: On @ABCNewsLive, we have the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic as the global death toll climbs above 300,000. We ha… 4 hours ago

MumbaiNewsRT

Mumbai News RT @bsindia: LIVE | 84 new #COVID19 positive cases confirmed in #WestBengal today #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVIDー19 https://t.co/gqzRm7kjwj 4 hours ago


Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 33,998 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 33,998

As of 5pm on May 14, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 33,998 have died.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34
Brazil's president defiant as coronavirus death toll soars [Video]

Brazil's president defiant as coronavirus death toll soars

Grief grips Brazil as deaths from COVID-19 spike sharply but Bolsonaro insists the country must get back to work.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42