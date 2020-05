Texas Nurse Who Volunteered To Work In New York City Gets Married In Times Square Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 17 minutes ago Texas Nurse Who Volunteered To Work In New York City Gets Married In Times Square A Texas nurse had a wedding to remember after leaving the Lone Star State to go to New York City to help on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Texas nurse gets married in Times Square surrounded by health care heroes A Texas nurse named Amanda Stuart volunteered to work in New York City during the coronavirus...

CBS News - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Nam Pham RT @CBSNews: This Texas nurse who volunteered to work in New York City got married in Times Square, with fellow out-of-town nurses as her b… 1 hour ago Vinay 😍 😍 RT @CBSNews: This Texas nurse who volunteered to work in New York City got married in Times Square, with fellow… https://t.co/mWRdNODsvR 3 hours ago Winged Wheels RT @CBSSunday: Texas nurse who volunteered to work in New York City gets married in Times Square, surrounded by fellow health care heroes h… 3 hours ago mike RT @CBSNews: Texas nurse who volunteered to work in New York City gets married in Times Square, surrounded by fellow health care heroes htt… 4 hours ago