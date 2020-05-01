Global  

Leo Varadkar confirms restrictions will ease from Monday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s
Leo Varadkar confirms restrictions will ease from Monday

Leo Varadkar confirms restrictions will ease from Monday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirms that Covid-19 restrictions will begin easing on Monday at the press conference at Government Buildings, Dublin.

TullyMatt

Matt Tully RT @lewis_goodall: NEW: Leo Varadkar confirms that the first phase of lifting #covid19 restrictions in Ireland will go ahead next Monday. O… 5 days ago

rutego

Ruben Tejeda RT @ireland_travels: LIVE: Coronavirus Ireland latest as Leo Varadkar confirms that restrictions will be eased beginning Monday - Dublin Li… 6 days ago

ireland_travels

Ireland Travel News LIVE: Coronavirus Ireland latest as Leo Varadkar confirms that restrictions will be eased beginning Monday - Dublin… https://t.co/ek3K5ey8Wb 6 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Leo Varadkar confirms restrictions will ease from Monday: https://t.co/jENDIs4tBX #LeoVaradkar 6 days ago

maryharryheff

Mary Harrington RT @caulmick: Ireland will begin easing lockdown restrictions from Monday, Varadkar confirms. #coronavirus https://t.co/Mf8I8kIJA9 https:… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Varadkar: Coronavirus is a fire in retreat [Video]

Varadkar: Coronavirus is a fire in retreat

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gives an update on the coronavirus lockdown measure in the Dail. He is "increasingly confident" the country can move to phase one of the exit strategy next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Varadkar: Ireland will begin journey to new normal after two more lockdown weeks [Video]

Varadkar: Ireland will begin journey to new normal after two more lockdown weeks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces that Ireland will begin easing restrictions over five phases that begin on May 18 and will take until August 10 to complete. Mr Varadkar announced the easing of two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published