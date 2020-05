Erie County Senior Services programs available

MAKE OUR SALON YOUR SALON.Mel: WELCOME BACK TO AM BUFFALO.ERIE COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES NEWPARTNERSHIP IS A GREAT RESOURCEIF YOU NEED HELP PICKING UPGROCERIES OR GETTING A LIFTSOMEWHERE, FIND OUT MORE ABOUTTHAT RIGHT NOW.DAVID, HOW HAVE ERIE COUNTYSENIORS BEEN HELPING PEOPLEDURING THE PANDEMIC?



Tweets about this Erie County Seniors @GarbageKnights If you are interested in volunteering, call the number provided as Erie County Senior Services is n… https://t.co/yljnF1dWaH 7 hours ago Erie County Department of Health RT @ECSeniorSvcs: Commissioner David Shenk on AM Buffalo reminding you that Erie County Senior Services is here for you! Call us today at 8… 4 days ago Erie County Seniors Commissioner David Shenk on AM Buffalo reminding you that Erie County Senior Services is here for you! Call us toda… https://t.co/JALSvytESl 4 days ago Cassandra Carr is mad as hell RT @akepps: Part Two of my Buffalo Streets Talk is up now. Thanks to Erie County Senior Services for making these possible. Enjoy! http… 1 week ago Angela Keppel Part Two of my Buffalo Streets Talk is up now. Thanks to Erie County Senior Services for making these possible. E… https://t.co/DWKuyn5tdW 1 week ago