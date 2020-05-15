Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program

Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program

Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to supporting states in helping them build and execute contact tracing programs to control the spread of COVID-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg have teamed up to launch the contact tracing pilot program to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracing, which has been used for diseases like HIV, Ebola and Tuberculosis, is a public health strategy that allows health officials to identify people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and don't know it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeeSeongIm_Math

Mee Seong Im Upstate regions of Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, and the Southern Tier… https://t.co/kqienNEHer 4 hours ago

DavidOlson11

David Olson NYC on track to begin reopening June 8 as 5 upstate regions begin Phase 2 of reopening. LI officials hope Phase 2 -… https://t.co/NlOgnrWSWD 6 hours ago

hermanbadio30

Herman Badio RT @mahoneyw: And Syracuse will move to phase 2 tomorrow, as well. Looks like upstate leaders are done waiting for Cuomo to make decisions… 1 day ago

mahoneyw

Bill Mahoney And Syracuse will move to phase 2 tomorrow, as well. Looks like upstate leaders are done waiting for Cuomo to make… https://t.co/ELntO1Xzbz 1 day ago

eventspacesny

Event Spaces NY Five regions upstate and in Central New York will begin Phase One of reopening on Friday. #COVID19 Read more here: https://t.co/LEjrqEoI9w 5 days ago

JOJOGOGO

Jo Acca RT @usnews: Five regions in upstate New York will begin the reopening process this weekend. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that New York… 1 week ago

usnews

U.S. News Five regions in upstate New York will begin the reopening process this weekend. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced th… https://t.co/VC2BMn11pn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, Customers [Video]

Nassau County Pilot Program Will Allow Streets To Close For Businesses, Customers

Nassau County is moving to help its communities recover by allowing streets to close so businesses can spread out; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Testing coming to state pharmacies [Video]

Testing coming to state pharmacies

Pharmacies across New York state will soon start diagnostic coronavirus testing by appointment as part of a pilot program.

Credit: WKTVPublished