Upstate New York Will Begin the Contact Tracing Pilot Program

Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to supporting states in helping them build and execute contact tracing programs to control the spread of COVID-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg have teamed up to launch the contact tracing pilot program to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracing, which has been used for diseases like HIV, Ebola and Tuberculosis, is a public health strategy that allows health officials to identify people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and don't know it.