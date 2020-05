Strong Earthquake Strikes Near Tonopah Nevada Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:52s - Published 34 minutes ago Strong Earthquake Strikes Near Tonopah Nevada The main highway between Reno and Las Vegas was closed in Esmeralda County, Nevada after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Friday morning causing significant damage to the road. (5-15-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this