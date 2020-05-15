Global  

Japanese tennis bros, 4 and 6, are already acing it

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s
These tots are "twinning" the tennis game.

Watch siblings Yu and Ko Kosuke, ages 6 and 4, show off their sporty skills in Fukuoka, Japan.

Their adorable athleticism has caught the eye of tennis coach Judy Murray — Andy Murray's mom.

