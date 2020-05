California man triumphantly wheeled out of hospital after surviving battle with COVID-19

HIM TODAY ALSO ONE OF THEDOCTORS WHO HELPED TO SAVE HISLIFE.THE TRIUMPHANT DISCHARGEFROM KAISER MODESTO AS THEDARAA MARI IS WHEELED OUT FULLOF JOY FULL OF GRATITUDE ASTHE COVID-19 SURVIVOR TO MEETME IN TEARS BECAUSE THEY WEREREALLY HAPPY FOR ME, BUT I AMWALKING ALL FROM THE HAAS.WE'VE GOT A LIFE MURRAYSAYS HE AND HIS FAMILY VISITEDVENICE ITALY IN LATE FEBRUARY.A WEEK LATER HE RECEIVED ANEMAIL FROM HIS AIRLINE THAT AFELLOW PASSENGER TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS DAYSLATER, HE STARTED FEELING ILLFEW DAYS EVEN MY SON, MYFAMILY, THE SAID IT MYCONDITION IS GETTING WORSE ANDHE WAS REALLY SICK DOCTOR TEDFONG SAYS I'M ARI WAS QUICKLYADMITTED TO THE INTENSIVE CAREUNIT AT 1.1 OF HIS LUNGS HADPARTIALLY COLLAPSED WE WERECERTAINLY CONCERNED THAT HEMIGHT NOT MAKE IT TO HELP INTHE MEDICAL STAFF TO USEWHAT'S KNOWN AS POLLINGPOSITIONING OR A SPECIAL BEDIS USED TO ALLOW MISTER MORITO LIE ON HIS STOMACH.

IT'SUNCOMFORTABLE BUT MR. AMARIHAD BEEN SEDATED AND THIS TYPEOF TREATMENT ALONG WITH THEMEDICINES USED FOR TREATMENT.BT WHICH SAVED MY LIFE ONCE HEWAS CONSCIOUS.

HE SAYS HE HADNO IDEA WHERE HE WAS BUT HEWAS SURROUNDED BY THE KINDNESSOF STRANGERS BY THE DOCTOR ANDESPECIALLY BY THE MASSES.

THEYWERE SO COMPASSIONATE.

HE'SNOW BACK INTERLOCK AND SAYSHE'S READY FOR WHAT LIFE HASTO OFFER FEELING VERY