CDC Issues Checklist for Reopening Schools and Businesses The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released six flowcharts to help establishments navigate reopening.

Slides for schools, restaurants, youth programs and camps, workplaces, child care programs and mass transit were included in the release.

Missing from the six decision trees was one providing recommendations for reopening houses of worship.

Many guidelines mirrored what health officials have been emphasizing for months: the need for good hygiene and social distancing.

A CDC spokesperson said that additional charts may be released at a later time.