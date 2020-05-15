Eurovision To Air Alternative Show Across Europe

Eurovision fans don't fret!

You will get a star-studded celebration of music this year, just not like you're used to.

The beloved song contest was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers, however, will host an alternative television show on Saturday.

The social distancing version will feature video performances from past and present participants.

According to Reuters, the two-hour-long, non-competitive show called ‘Europe Shine a Light’ will be broadcast across Europe.

The Eurovision Song Contest final is one of the world’s most popular television events.