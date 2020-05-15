Sia hints at past romantic tension with Harry Styles

Even mysterious Australian popstarscan’t resist the charms of Harry Styles.Sia told Interview Magazine that the formerOne Direction member flirted with her five yearsago, and it left a significant impression on her.While her interviewer, Eddie Benjamin,discussed his love of Prince and “female energyand female styling,” he also mentioned Styles.“That little chap has some moves becausehe’s got swag,” Sia told Interview.

“He got mewhen I was like 35 or something, and he was 21”.Benjamin called Styles a “legend” andsuggested that he’s “a flirty person”.Sia said the interaction made her“dizzy” and turned “bright red”.The “Chandelier” singer’s love life is a bit of amystery.

She told GQ in January that she has decidedshe wants to be single for the rest of her life.though she admitted she might beinterested in a no-strings-attached situationwith someone like her friend Diplo.“I just adopted a son, I don’t havetime for a relationship,” she said.Styles was most recently romanticallylinked to Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe,but the two broke it off in 2018.We’re not saying that Sia and Styles should linkup, but they’re both definitely available.

Just think of all the beautiful power balladsthat could come from a, ahem, collaboration