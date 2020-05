Rehoboth Beach, Boardwalks Reopen With Restrictions

MONROE FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".WE CANNOT SEE THAT SMILEBUT WE CAN FEEL IT.THANKS, BUDDY.MEANWHILE DELAWARE'SREHOBOTH BEACH AND BOARDWALKREOPENED THIS MORNING BUT WITHRESTRICTIONS.OUT OF STATE VISITORS MUSTADHERE TO A 14 DAY QUARANTINEORDERED BY THE GOVERNOR.THERE NOISE SWIMMING, SURFINGOR SUN BATHING ALLOWED.THE BEACH AND BOARDWALK AREOPENED ONLY FOR EXERCISE FROM6:00 IN THE MORNING UNTIL10:00 AT NIGHT A LONG THEBOARDWALK MORNING BIKE RIDINGIS PERMITTED FROM 6:00 A.M.

TO10:00 A.M.AND THERE WILL BE ENFORCEMENT.WE'RE GOING TO HAVE OURLIFE GUARDS, A GROUP OF OURPARKING PEOPLE, AS WELL ASSOME OF OUR SUMMER OFFICERSWALKING UP AND DOWN THEBOARDWALK, WALKING UP AND DOWNTHE BEACH JUST MAKING SURETHAT PEOPLE ARE MOVING ALONG.THEY ARE NOT STAYING FOR SUNBATHING, THEY ARE NOT SITTINGON THE BEACH.ADDITIONAL BEACH NECESSARYDELAWARE WILL REOPEN NEXTFRIDAY THAT INCLUDES STATEPARKS AND COMMUNITY POOLS,HOWEVER, RESTRICTIONS WILLAPPLY AND ACCESS WILL BELIMITED.THIS AFTERNOON DELAWARE'SGOVERNOR SAID GRADUALREOPENING SHOULD BE TREATEDWITH CAUTION.IT IS A BIT OF THE MILKMESSAGE NOW BUT NOT THE TIMETO GO WILD AND RUN TO THEBEACH AND GET OUT THERE WITHLOTS OF FRIEND AND HAVE A PARTWHICH 20 OR 30 PEOPLE.THAT WOULD NOT BE PERMITTED.IT WOULD BE A SHAME ALL OF THEPAIN THAT WE HAVE EXPERIENCEDOVER THE LAST 10 WEEKS TO LOSEGROUND BY JUST GETTING ALITTLE BIT SLOPPY, IF YOUWILL, A LITTLE BIT CARELESSNOW.GOVERNOR ALSO RELEASEDADDITIONAL GUIDANCE FOR THESTAGE ONE BUSINESS REOPENING,THAT WOULD ALLOW BUSINESSES TO