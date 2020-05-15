Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! (Saturday, May 16)

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Janet Damita Jo Jackson  was born on May 16, 1966, and turns 54.

She was born in Gary, Indiana.

The singer began her career on the television shows 'The Jacksons,' 'Good Times' and 'Fame.'

Jackson released her debut album, 'Janet Jackson,' in 1982.

The pop icon made her claim to fame with her later albums, ‘Control’ and ‘Rhythm Nation 1814.’ Jackson landed her first lead film role for 'Poetic Justice' in 1993.

The singer has her own record label, Rhythm Nation.

She was selected as the inaugural MTV icon in 2001, received the Billboard Icon Award in 2018 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

