Kurt Busch talks return of NASCAR, Sunday's race at Darlington, preparation Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:32s - Published 2 days ago Kurt Busch talks return of NASCAR, Sunday's race at Darlington, preparation Kurt Busch joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss the return of NASCAR. Hear him detail his preparation for this Sunday's race on FOX and how he feels about getting back on the racetrack. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Kurt Busch talks return of NASCAR, Sunday’s race at Darlington, preparation Kurt Busch joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss the return of NASCAR. Hear him detail...

FOX Sports - Published 2 days ago



NASCAR putting its safety plan to test as racing restarts CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Crew chief Chad Knaus won’t get a look at the car Hendrick Motorsports...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this MO_Outlaw_#1 RT @turnsnobrakes: Kurt Busch talks return of #NASCAR, Sunday’s race at Darlington, preparation https://t.co/NpBkfg3asB via @NASCARonFox ht… 1 day ago All Turns No Brakes Kurt Busch talks return of #NASCAR, Sunday’s race at Darlington, preparation https://t.co/NpBkfg3asB via… https://t.co/S0gFouoZeO 1 day ago Mark Jackson Kurt Busch talks return of NASCAR, Sunday's race at Darlington, preparation - https://t.co/22CzvdsE3J https://t.co/t0AcbvUW4U 2 days ago Coach Billy Carson Kurt Busch talks return of NASCAR, Sunday’s race at Darlington, preparation https://t.co/QOpbzD3F3Y https://t.co/Zs1JDiUdkD 2 days ago