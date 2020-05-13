Space Force flag unveiled in oval office ceremony

The U.S. Space Force unveiled its first flag in a ceremony with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday (May 15).

The flag features a globe and a North Star, as well as a delta symbol -- which has been used by the space community for years, explained Chief of Space Operations John "Jay" Raymond.

Raymond, an Air Force general is the newly created force's top ranking officer.

Trump signed the directive creating the Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces in February of 2019.