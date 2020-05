How will Boston Duck Tours get back to work? Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 weeks ago How will Boston Duck Tours get back to work? Boston's beloved Duck Boats remain in storage. CEO Cindy Brown said social distancing presents a serious challenge aboard their vehicles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MARY?MARY: MANY BUSINESSES ARESTRUGGLING TO FIND A WAYFORWARD, AND THAT INCLUDES THEFAMED BOSTON DUCK TOURS.A STAPLE OF EVERY CHAMPIONSHIPPARADE HERE IN THE HUB, THE DUCKBOATS REMAIN SHUTTERED AT THISPOINT.CEO, CINDY BROWN, TOLD US TODAYTHAT EVEN IF THE HOSPITALITY ANDTOURISM INDUSTRY REBOUND THISUMMER, THE DUCK TOUR EXPERIENCEPRESENTS A REAL CHALLENGE INTERMS OF SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING.THAT IS A CHALLENGE FOR US,BECAUSE OUR AREA IN TH DUCK ISPRETTY SELF-CONTAINED.WE HAVE TO LOOK AT HOW WE CANFIT THE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF GUESTSABOA WHILE MEETING THEREGULATIONS IN PLACE.IF A FAMILY HAD A GROUP OF 20,THAT WOULD BE PERFECT.THEY CAN FIT IN A DUCK TOGETHER.IF WE HAD 10 GROUPS OF TWO, ITWOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE TO SOCIALLYDISTANCE THEM.MARY: BROWN SAYS WORST CASESCENERIO, THE DUCKS WILL BESIDELINED UNTIL THE FALL, BUTSHE’S DETERMINED THAT THE DUCKSWILL HAVE A PRESENCE IN BOSTONTHIS SUMMER.AT PEAK SEASON, THE TOURS EMPLOYABOUT 200 PEOPLE.CINDY SAYS SHE’LL BE CLOSIN-- CLOSELY WATCHING WATCHING THEGOVERNOR ON MONDAY FOR CUESABOUT HIS REOPENING PLAN.A LOT HINGES ON IT.MORE ON THAT COMING UP AT 5:00AND 6:00.WE’LL ALSO TALK TO A JEWELERANDOVER FACING UNIT CHALLENGESAS HE TRIES TO REOPEN.WE WILL TELL YOU WHAT HE IS





